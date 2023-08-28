In the coming days, the Mexican parties -the left-wing ruling party and the right-wing opposition front- will nominate their candidates for the 2024 presidential elections. So far, the candidates Claudia Sheinbaum, Xóchitl Gálvez and Beatriz Paredes are leading the race to become the candidates. One of them could be the country’s first female president.

The race to the primaries entered its final stretch in Mexico and this time the women have a strong opportunity to be at the head of the presidential elections.

The pre-candidates and the pre-candidates organized their last rallies before the designation, through a process of polls, of the two people who will face each other in the 2024 presidential elections.

The opposition Broad Front for Mexico will announce the results of its opinion poll on Sunday, September 3, while Morena’s candidate, AMLO’s party, will announce them on September 6.

Of the 6 pre-candidates, who are competing for the official candidacy, two stand out and have chances according to the polls: the former head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, and Marcelo Ebrard, former Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The opposition, yes or yes, will be represented by a woman, since the candidacy is played by deputy Beatriz Paredes and senator Xóchitl Gálvez.

Sheinbaum leads the polls for the pro-government side

Candidates from the left-wing Morena party seek to replace AMLO as president, who enjoys popularity and in 2021 reached a high approval rating of 65%, according to the Morning Consult poll, released by the British newspaper Financial Times.

Claudia Sheinbaum, who leads several polls for her party as well as some presidential polls, says she seeks the continuity of the current president and plays with her position as a woman.

The transformation initiated by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has no going back, Sheinbaum clamored on Saturday in Mexico City in front of thousands of supporters gathered for a rally at the Monument to the Revolution.

File images: The Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard in Los Angeles, in Mexico City, on June 7, 2022, and the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, in Mexico City , on June 12, 2023. AFP – ALFREDO ESTRELLA, CLAUDIO CRUZ

“It is the hour of transformation and it is the hour of women,” he declared. In mid-July, her rival Ebrard had launched the phrase: “It’s not a gender issue.”

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs also defends AMLO’s balance and with his political experience he seeks to convince voters.

In the opposition two women face each other

On the right side, two Mexican women are proud to be able to offer a woman as the official candidate of the Broad Front for Mexico made up of the National Action Parties (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Democratic Revolution (PRD).

The two pre-candidates were part of the last regional forum of the Front, which took place this Saturday, August 26 in Mérida, under the slogan “Mexico for women, their security and economic development”.

Xóchitl Gálvez, PAN senator, is the favorite, according to the official poll of the Broad Front for Mexico, with 38%.

Former Mexican senator Xóchitl Gálvez during her presentation as presidential pre-candidate of the Frente Amplio por México coalition, in Mexico City, on July 4, 2023. AFP – ALFREDO ESTRELLA

It seems tremendous to me that 200 years have had to pass for today a woman to be able to aspire to the Presidency of the Republic and I am sure that this woman will be from this Broad Front, declares Gálvez.

The women “only ask for a stop to the violence, respect for human rights, justice. Many women have to endure violence because they do not have economic independence, ”she pointed out in her speech.

His opponent Beatriz Paredes, from the PRI, believes that the time has come for Mexico to have its first female president. According to her, the rights that women won in the country “project that at this time in Mexico there can be a president: Claudia (Sheinbaum), Xóchitl, Beatriz, which must mean a real change for all women.”

Beatriz Paredes, president of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) for Mexico, delivers a speech on September 20 in Heredia, Costa Rica. AFP – TERESITA CHAVARRIA

The pre-candidate promises changes for the women of Mexico, a country known for high numbers of femicides.

The rights of Mexican women will change when a woman governs and has a government with a gender focus. When we take power, women with teams of men and women, and have a genuine commitment to women, says Paredes.

If Sheinbaum manages to win the candidacy of Morena, Mexicans will vote on June 2 between two women and the country will have its first female president.

With EFE, AFP and local media