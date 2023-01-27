The most obvious simplification of Eratosthenes’ sieve, which we dealt with last week, is to start from the list of the odd numbers (with the 2 at the beginning), since all the even numbers are multiples of 2. And another is to cross out the multiples of the nth prime number, pnostarting with pn²since in the previous steps the multiples of pn corresponding to all the previous prime numbers have already been crossed out, that is, 2pno3pno5 pno7pno…

As we have seen, it is assumed (although not proven) that there are infinitely many pairs of twin primes, that is, they are consecutive odd, like 3 and 5 or 5 and 7 (by the way, 3, 5 and 7 are triplet primes, are there Any other shortlist like this?). There are eight pairs of twin primes less than 100:

3 and 5, 5 and 7, 11 and 13, 17 and 19, 29 and 31, 41 and 43, 59 and 61, 71 and 73.

How many are between 100 and 200?

Note that, with the exception of the first pair of twin primes, 3 and 5, the sum of the two members of all other pairs is a multiple of 12: 5 + 7 = 12, 11 + 13 = 24, 17 + 19 = 36 , 29 + 31 = 60, 41 + 43 = 84… Why?

Obviously, and since all primes (except 2) are odd, the difference between two primes cannot be 3, so the closest primes (not counting, of course, the exceptional and unique case of 2 and 3), after twins, they are those whose difference is 4, called relative cousins, such as 3 and 7 or 7 and 11, which are the first couples on the list. Among the first hundred numbers, there are eight pairs of relative cousins:

3 and 7, 7 and 11, 13 and 17, 19 and 23, 37 and 41, 43 and 47, 67 and 71, 79 and 83.

Note that there are the same number of pairs of twin cousins ​​as of relative cousins ​​among the numbers less than 100, is there a reason for this or is it mere coincidence (assuming that such a concept makes any sense when talking about mathematics)?

In the same way that 3, 5 and 7 are triplets, 3, 7 and 11 form a triplet of consecutive relatives. Is there any more?

Pairs of prime numbers whose difference is 6, such as 5 and 11, are called sexy (nothing to do with a hypothetical erotic attraction: gender is six in Latin). Cousin couples sexy less than 100 are:

5 and 11, 7 and 13, 11 and 17, 13 and 19, 17 and 23, 23 and 29, 31 and 37, 37 and 43, 41 and 47, 47 and 53, 53 and 59, 61 and 67, 67 and 73, 73 and 79, 83 and 89.

It is enough to take a look at the previous list to see that there are trios of cousins sexy (let’s avoid the easy jokes), like 7, 13, and 19 or 17, 23, and 29, and even quartets, like 5, 11, 17, and 23 or 11, 17, 23, and 29. Can there also be quintets of primes? sexy?

primality test

All of the above, plus what has been seen in other installments, can give the false impression that we know a lot about prime numbers; but the truth is that it is still not easy to determine if a number is prime or not. And although much progress has been made since Eratosthenes’ sieve thanks to the work of eminent mathematicians such as Fibonacci, Cataldi, Mersenne, Fermat, Euler, Gauss, Lucas…, we still do not know how to solve the factorization problem (decomposition of an integer into its prime factors) in what in computer jargon is called polynomial time. But that is another article.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.