More than just cartoons. The animation industry has shown that it is not just for children on more than one occasion. These occasions have their own name, nationality and style, but today we are going to recommend two impressive series created by Genndy Tartakovsky: “Primal” Y “samurai jack”, available in hbo max.

Although they have simple-looking premises, you have to see them to verify their intelligent execution, narrative, epic courage and emotional depth that leave their 2D quality short. They seize our attention also due to their visual style of unmistakable fine line, polygonal shapes and flat colors, the ferocity of their action and unpredictable development.

“samurai jack” was the first of both. He came to Cartoon Network in 2001 and soon set himself apart from his contemporaries thanks to his cinematic appearance, violence and image of the valiant warrior. The protagonist’s determination is only matched by the difficulty in destroying the demon Aku, responsible for laying waste to his kingdom and people, in a dystopian world.

The composition of the camera and the use of silences have always been merits that have been recognized, but nothing would have been the same without its rich universe that brought together various characters, subplots and themes for all tastes and even genres. All an amalgam without the series losing its identity.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s style was always imitated but never equaled. Only he could perform such a feat and he did it with “Primal”. He upped the ante with a daring, dialogue-free narrative, more minimalism, and use of the same daring aesthetic cut for our day. Now we can say that he has been worth both the risk and the wait.

The story introduces us to a caveman, a dinosaur and their unlikely alliance to survive in a world of survival. It’s not easy to let go once it grabs you, much less when you have no idea what’s in store for the cute leading duo.