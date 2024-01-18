Prima Assicurazioni, binding offers will arrive by the end of the month

By the end of the month, Prima Assicurazioni, the insurtech company specialized in the online marketing of third-party insurance policies, will receive binding proposals. The entire process is under the supervision of JP Morgan, a financial advisor, and will see four potential contenders compete to acquire a minority stake in the company, estimated at around 20-30%. According to rumors, participants include the US giant Warburg Pincus, the Scandinavian entity EQT and Portage Ventures, a Canadian platform specializing in fintech investments and financial services. However, Apis Partners, a London-based private equity fund, has reportedly emerged among the interested parties. Founded in 2014, Apis currently has three operating funds: Apis Growth Fund I, Apis Growth Fund II and Apis Insurtech Fund I.



The offers, expected by the end of January, will reveal investors' intentions, while interest already appears to be high. The negotiations revolve around an overall valuation of the company of around 1.3 billion euros. Once the acquisition of the minority share is completed, the next objective is to list the company on the stock exchange. Currently, the main shareholder of Prima Assicurazioni is Teodoro D'Ambrosio, an entrepreneur who holds almost 41% through Alej Holding and approximately 8% through Tda Industries. Small shareholders also include Carlyle Credit, with a 2% stake, and several special purpose vehicles such as ELQ Investors (14.5%), Hexagon Holding (14.2%) and Octagon Holding (12.5%). George Ottathycal, CEO, owns 1.4% of the capital.

Prima Assicurazioni has been active in Italy since 2015, specializing in policies for vehicles, homes and families. With over 2.5 million customers and collected prizes of 660 million euros at the end of 2022 (an increase of 32% compared to 2021), the company is the market leader in the direct channel of the motorsport segment, with a share of 30%. Globally, it has a team of over 300 developers, engineers and data scientists committed to constantly improving its proprietary software. Recently, the company has embarked on an international expansion journey with a growing presence in the UK and Spain, aiming to reach a total value of approximately 30 million in rewards in both countries. In the business plan it is also expected that by 2027 approximately a quarter of policies will be issued outside Italy.

