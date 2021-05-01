Actor Pavel Priluchny told the truth about his relationship with his ex-wife Agata Muceniece, writes StarHit.

According to the artist, before the couple divorced, they had not lived together for a year. “And then they decided: why constantly argue with each other, if someone needs one thing, and someone else needs something else,” he said.

Priluchny said that the couple until the last tried to prevent family collapse and fought for happiness, including for the sake of common children, but in the end the couple realized that this was impossible.

However, now Priluchny and Muceniece have a wonderful relationship. “I don’t understand at all why all sorts of emotional outbursts appear on the Internet, we communicate normally. Children are happy, ”said the actor.

Earlier, Priluchny first spoke about his affair with actress Miroslava Karpovich. He called her “amazing” and stated that they have a very good relationship. The actor also admitted that his son and daughter got along well with his father’s beloved and love to spend time with her.

Pavel Priluchny divorced his wife Agatha Muceniece in the summer of 2020. Before that, in April, Mutseniece posted a video where she spoke with tears about domestic violence by the actor. Later, fans learned about Priluchny’s romance with Karpovich.