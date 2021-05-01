Actor Pavel Priluchny first spoke about his affair with actress Miroslava Karpovich. He shared this in an interview with TV presenter Vadim Vernik, writes StarHit.

Priluchny called Karpovich “amazing” and said that they have a very good relationship. “We are both experienced: I am an adult, she is an adult. But still I’m a child: one way or another, all men are children, ”said the actor.

He admitted that his son and daughter got along well with his beloved father and love to spend time with her. Priluchny also called Miroslava “the purest soul of a man” who knows how to behave with children.

Earlier, Karpovich revealed the details of the affair with Priluchny. She admitted that she was not afraid of the difficulties of motherhood, because she had been an older sister since childhood. Karpovich added that she believes that she will have a child, but does not yet know when this will happen.

Pavel Priluchny divorced his wife Agatha Muceniece in the summer of 2020. Before that, in April, Mutseniece posted a video where she spoke with tears about domestic violence by the actor. Later, fans learned about Priluchny’s romance with Karpovich.