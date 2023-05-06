Seriously injured in an attack today, 47-year-old Zakhar Prilepin has been a controversial protagonist of the Russian nationalist literary scene for years. A writer and journalist, he made his debut in politics in the opposition National Bolshevik party and then approached Russian President Vladimir Putin and became one of the most vocal supporters of the war in Ukraine. In January he had gone to fight in the Donbass in the ranks of the National Guard.

The son of a teacher and a nurse, Prilepin grew up in the Russian province of Nizhny Novgorod. In the nineties he was commander in the ranks of the Omon, the anti-terrorist units of the Russian police, and then fought in Chechnya between 1996 and 1999. He then became a journalist for various newspapers, including the independent newspaper Novaja Gazeta. Prilepin, who describes himself as “a nationalist of the extreme left”, joined the National-Bolshevik party of the writer Eduard Limonov in 1996, made famous by the biography written about him by Emmanuel Carrère. The ‘Nazbol’ movement, later banned by the Russian authorities, also counted among its main figures the far-right ultranationalist Alexander Dugin, who escaped last summer in an attack similar to the one against Prilepin, in which his daughter Daria died Dugina.

In 2019, Prilepin founded the national-conservative party For the truth, which then merged with Just Russia, a formation close to Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin. In 2016 he fought with the pro-Russian in Donbass, also playing the role of adviser to the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk republic for a certain period. In addition to his political activity, Prilepin is also a well-known writer translated into eleven languages, including Italian, famous for books such as “Sankia”, “Pathologies” and “Boots full of hot vodka”. In 2018 he is also part of the Russian delegation at the Paris book fair.

Very present in the Russian media, Prilepin, married and father of four, has increasingly moved to nationalist and conservative positions, stating among other things that the Covid pandemic was divine punishment against the West for having “recognized marriages homosexuals”. In 2020, Putin had included him among the 75 personalities in charge of amending the constitution. On the list of Russian personalities subjected to European sanctions since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, last summer Prilepin formed a group within the Russian Parliament with the aim of excluding from cultural life all artists who do not actively support the war in Ukraine.