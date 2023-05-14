Writer Zakhar Prilepin wanted to return to the NVO zone after restoration

Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin wanted to return to the zone of the special military operation (SVO) when he recovered from the assassination attempt. This is reported TASS with reference to his press office.

Representatives of Prilepin noted that it would take a lot of time for the writer to improve his health. “Despite everything that has happened, Zakhar Prilepin again plans to return to the front after recovery, which will take at least six months,” the press service said.

Prilepin emphasizes that the time and place of the assassination attempt are connected with his return from the zone of military operations, since the search in the zone of fire damage can be difficult. According to the writer, he does not carry a mobile phone with him and often changes his place of deployment. “But literally on April 25-27, information came that in Lugansk alone, where on the eve of my departure I began to appear a little more often, three of their groups were looking for me at once,” Prilepin added.

The explosion of the car in which Prilepin was located occurred on May 6 near the village of Pionerskoye, located about 30 kilometers from the town of Bora in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Police have arrested a man who may be involved in the incident.