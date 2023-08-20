Prilepin urged to avenge Daria Dugin by erecting a monument to her in Kyiv

To adequately answer for the journalist Daria Dugina, who died in a car explosion on August 20, 2022 on the Mozhaisk highway in the Moscow region, you can only put up a monument to her in Kiev, said in Telegram-channel co-chairman of the party “Fair Russia – For Truth” Zakhar Prilepin.

He recalled that a year had passed since the Toyota Land Cruiser car, in which journalist Daria Dugina was located, was blown up. “You can adequately answer for Dasha only by placing her beautiful, like herself, a light and impeccable monument in Kyiv,” Prilepin urged.

Earlier, the FSB said that the Ukrainian special services were behind the explosion of the SUV. The direct executor was a fighter of the Azov brigade (terrorist organization banned in Russia), who followed the journalist and rented an apartment in her house. It is assumed that the bomb, the power of which was about 400 grams of TNT, she laid under the car of Darya Dugina in the parking lot of the festival “Tradition”. The explosive device was detonated remotely.