Zakhar Prilepin has published a post, after being seriously injured in Saturday morning’s attack in which his driver and bodyguard died and after coming out of a medically induced coma yesterday. “They told me there were two bombs. But the bomber got scared and ran away immediately after the first one exploded. If the second one exploded too, he would have killed everyone. They took him,” explained the writer and fighter among the pro-Russian ranks in Ukraine, referring to his driver and bodyguard who died in the explosion that occurred near the village of Pionersky, in the Russian region of Nizhny Novgorod.

“He was sitting in the passenger seat. The explosion occurred at the wheel he was sitting next to. I lost consciousness for three minutes, when I woke up I crawled out through the broken windshield. Some villagers ran to help me. I broke both my legs and sustained an injury,” he wrote, confirming that he had left his daughter just five minutes before the explosion.

The Investigative Committee in Russia has charged Alexander Permyakov with terrorism and arms trafficking who was arrested in connection with the bombing. Permyakov, who faces a sentence of up to 35 years in prison, confessed to having operated on instructions from Ukrainian intelligence agencies and to having been recruited in 2018. The Investigative Committee released yesterday the video of his confession. He was arrested for two months.