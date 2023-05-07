Prilepin said that as a result of the explosion he received a fracture of both legs, one open

Writer Zakhar Prilepin reported on his condition after the explosion. According to him, he received a fracture of both legs. The corresponding post appeared in his Telegram-channel.

He specified that at the time of the explosion he was driving and lost consciousness.

“The villagers ran up and helped me get out. Both my legs are broken (one fracture is open) and there is something else, ”the writer explained. Then a neighbor gave him painkillers.

The explosion of the Audi Q7 car, in which Zakhar Prilepin was, occurred on May 6 near the village of Pionerskoye, located about 30 kilometers from the city of Bor. As a result of the incident, the writer was seriously injured.

Later, the police in hot pursuit detained a man who may be involved in blowing up a car in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The Investigative Committee of Russia qualified the incident as a terrorist attack.