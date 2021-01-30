The chairman of the For Truth party, Zakhar Prilepin, announced that he will go to the State Duma elections in 2021 on the federal list from the party created on the basis of Fair Russia, reports RIA News.

The new A Just Russia for Truth party will have three co-chairs. The leader of the Socialist-Revolutionaries, Sergei Mironov, will be chaired. In addition to Prilepin, Gennady Semigin, leader of the Patriots of Russia, will also join the party leadership.

Mironov, Prilepin and Semigin will run for elections to the State Duma in 2021 on the federal list from the new party.

In addition, in the spring, the political force plans to admit other “left-patriotic” movements. Prilepin also did not rule out cooperation with the Communist Party. He stated that he has “very good relations” with many communists.