Writer Prilepin advised Zemfira to give a concert in Donetsk

Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin advised the singer Zemfira (full name – Zemfira Ramazanova, recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent) give a concert in Donetsk instead of challenging the status of a foreign agent in court. About this he reported in a conversation with News.ru.

With the same proposal, the author turned to the host and showman Maxim Galkin (included in the register of individuals performing the functions of a foreign agent)and also suggested that the artists were “prompted” that they could legally obtain the right to return to Russia in order to continue “their anti-war activities” here.

“But let Zemfira on the way from Paris (from the beginning of the special operation, the singer moved to the capital of France – approx. “Tapes.ru”) will give a big concert in Donetsk. And Galkin is in Gorlovka. It will be such a return. Why go to court? You can walk. Through concert halls,” Prilepin said.

In early May, Zemfira filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Justice in order to challenge the status of a foreign agent. The singer was included in the register of foreign agents in February 2023 due to the support of Ukraine during a special military operation and concerts in countries unfriendly to the Russian Federation.

Later it was reported that the performer opened a recording and music publishing company in Moscow.