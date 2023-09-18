The widow of businessman Prigozhin changed her last name to Kryazhev

The widow of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, Lyubov, changed her last name. About it writes “Fontantka” with reference to information from the SPARK system.

As it became known, the wife of the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner took her maiden name Kryazhev. Data about this were received by SPARK on September 15. There is no information about when the last name was changed.

Earlier, a case was opened in St. Petersburg regarding Prigozhin’s inheritance. According to information from open sources, the businessman owned 100 percent of the shares of Concord Catering LLC and Concord Management and Consulting LLC. In addition, the entrepreneur owned 49 percent of the shares of the Russian film company Aurum and 80 percent of the shares of Ritm LLC.

On September 16, it also became known that a case was opened regarding the inheritance of the commander of the Wagner PMC, Dmitry Utkin. Both processes are conducted by notary Anatoly Akulenko from the notary chamber of St. Petersburg.

Prigozhin and Utkin were on board an Embraer business jet, which crashed in the Tver region on August 23. There are no survivors among the seven passengers and three crew members. According to one version, there could be a bomb in the landing gear compartment of the plane.

The farewell to Prigozhin, according to the wishes of his family, took place on August 29 in a closed format in St. Petersburg. About 20–30 people attended the ceremony, including the businessman’s closest friends.