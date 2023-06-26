Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

Vladimir Putin is currently experiencing what is probably the most serious crisis of his rule. The US sees Yevgeny Prigozhin’s uprising as a sign.

Washington – Mercenary Uprising in Russia: Neither Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin nor Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, said something all Sunday long. So it is unclear whether Russia’s immediate crisis is over – let alone what impact it will have on the longer-term stability of the huge country.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on US television that the uprising had exposed “real cracks” in the authority of the Russian state. “This story is just unfolding,” Blinken told the CBS news program Face the Nation. “We haven’t seen the last act yet,” he added, according to the Guardians added.

Prigozhin and his mercenaries: Blinken sees “imminent threat” to Putin

The Uprising of Prigozhin’s mercenaries represents the most immediate threat to Putin since he came to power 23 years ago, the British newspaper continued. “So this raises profound questions,” he said. He also said there was no sign so far that senior Kremlin figures would be fired as part of an agreement between Prigozhin and Moscow.

Prigozhin had previously called for the removal of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Ukraine war: “Myth of unity of Putin’s Russia is over”

As the New York Timess wants to know was the US government with President Joe Biden been informed about Prigozhin’s plans since Wednesday (June 21). US intelligence informed Washington accordingly. But the knowledge was not made public for fear that Putin could accuse Washington of staging a coup. In addition, there was “no incentive” for the US to “help” Putin with this information.

Politicians spoke internationally. “The myth of unity in Putin’s Russia is over,” a newspaper quoted Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani as saying. French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke of “divisions” in the Russian leadership. Supportive words came from China. The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said China is helping Russia to “protect national stability.”

Picture taken on June 25: A police officer patrols Red Square in Moscow. © Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP

Chaos in Russia: mediation by Lukashenko reveals Putin’s weakness

According to political analysts, the deal with Prigozhin revealed the Kremlin boss’s weaknesses. Observers note that the head of state is embarrassed that Belarus’ ruler Alexander Lukashenko negotiated the ceasefire. After all, Lukashenko is actually seen in the role of junior partner in a duo with Putin.

Over the weekend, Ukraine reacted happily to the chaos in Russia. Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said Prigozhin’s aborted rebellion “humiliated Putin and showed that there was no longer a monopoly on the use of force” in Russia.

Lithuania demands strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank after Wagner revolt

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda, meanwhile, is now calling for a further strengthening of the Nato-East flank. If Prigozhin ends up in exile in Belarus with unclear intentions, the security of the eastern border must be increased, said the head of state of the Baltic EU and NATO country on Sunday. Lithuania borders Belarus and the Russian Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad.

After his failed uprising at the weekend, Prigozhin was allowed to go to Belarus with impunity, the Kremlin said. On Sunday (June 25) it was still unclear whether Prigozhin was already on his way to the neighboring country, which is closely allied with Russia, or whether he had already arrived there. (frs)