The battle for Bakhmut has lasted for many months. Now Ukraine seems to be going on the offensive. This does not bode well for the Wagner Group.

Bachmut – Bachmut will be in Ukraine war for Russia On the death zone: The commander of the Ukrainian land forces, Olexander Syrskyj, has described the city, which has been fought over for months, as a “mousetrap” for the Kremlin’s troops. According to Bachmut, the Wagner mercenaries crawled like rats into a mousetrap, he said during a visit to the front area on Tuesday (May 16). The key is the “active defense” of Kiev’s soldiers. The Ukrainian units counterattacked on several sections near Bakhmut.

Ukraine in Bakhmut on the offensive: “The enemy has more resources, but we are destroying their plans”

That the army of rulers Wladimir Putin is theoretically superior, Syrskyi did not deny. But Ukraine is still on top: “The enemy has more resources, but we are destroying their plans,” said the colonel general. He then decorated several soldiers with medals. Previously, units of the Ukrainian army north-west and south-west of Bakhmut had pushed back the Russian troops, some of them several kilometers. The Battle of Bakhmut in particular also contributes to the high losses suffered by Russia in the Ukraine War.

Yevgeny Prigozhin struck a completely different note. The chief of the Russian private army wagner once again claimed to be making further progress in conquering the last few streets in the town of Bakhmut. Prigozhin demonstrated this in a video he released Tuesday, showing on a map the parts still occupied by Ukrainian troops.

Battle of Bakhmut: Tensions within the Russian military are increasing

Due to the unsatisfactory course of the war for Moscow, tensions within the military have recently increased; specifically between the Ministry of Defense and Prigozhin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov therefore also commented on media reports on Monday that Prigozhin Kyiv have offered Positions of Russian soldiers in exchange for a withdrawal of Ukrainian troops betrayed from the embattled city of Bakhmut.

For more than 14 months, Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian invasion. The city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine has been the focus of fighting for months. The battle for the strategically important city is the bloodiest and longest of the war so far. (cgsc with dpa)