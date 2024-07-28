Rozhin: Prigozhin’s successor Lotos was captured in Mali, he was exchanged

Among the fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” who were ambushed in Mali was one of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s former commanders, Anton Elizarov, call sign Lotos. This information was shared by military expert Boris Rozhin.

On the night of July 27-28, a column of Wagner mercenaries and Malian government troops, who were conducting a joint patrol in the desert in the north of the country, were ambushed by Tuareg separatists from the Al-Qaeda-linked Coordination of Movements of Azawad (a terrorist organization banned in Russia). According to some sources, at least 20 PMC fighters were killed. In addition, the Tuaregs managed to seize several pieces of equipment, including a Mi-24 helicopter.

According to Rozhin, a significant number of government soldiers and several Wagner fighters were captured, but some have already been exchanged. Among the prisoners was Yevgeny Prigozhin’s successor, Lotos, who, according to the military expert, has already been exchanged.

According to available information, the Wagnerites were heading to help the fighting government troops. The Telegram channel “War Correspondents of the Russian Spring” indicated that the fighters were without full air cover – the aviation could not operate due to the storm. The Tuaregs managed to cut off one of the Wagnerite columns and strike.

Reuters and Associated Press quote a statement by the rebel movement “Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development”, which said that during the fighting in the city of Tinzaouaten near the border with Algeria, the Tuaregs “defeated the entire column of the Malian army and Russian mercenaries” and captured their cars and armored vehicles. It is noted that “the enemy suffered huge losses”, and some Malian soldiers and PMC fighters surrendered.

Prigozhin kept Lotus’ identity a secret for a long time

Elizarov commanded the assault on Soledar. In January 2023, Prigozhin revealed his name for the first time. The businessman said that Lotos is a Hero of Russia, the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics. Before that, the man’s call sign had already been mentioned in the Wagner Telegram channels and others – Yevgeny Prigozhin himself called him the leader of the operation to capture Soledar. “This man commanded the capture of Soledar,” said Prigozhin. – Took him without chewing snot in two weeks. Before that, nothing happened there for a long time. Soledar was squeezed in pincers, after that he was divided into parts. As they say, you can’t eat an elephant whole, you have to eat it in parts.”

Later, the commander’s face without a mask appeared in other videos. After a trip to Soledar, TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov also revealed a number of facts from Lotos’s biography. He said that the man is a graduate of the Ryazan Airborne School, a captain. In a high-profile case, when 20 Russian officers were convicted of illegally privatizing service housing, he left the service, receiving a three-year suspended sentence.