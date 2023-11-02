Home page politics

The Wagner Group resumes its work in Russia and recruits mercenaries. Responsible for this: Pavel Prigoschin, the son of the company founder.

Moscow – According to various sources, the mercenary group Wagner continues its work under the son of the late Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Son Pavel Prigozhin is said to have resumed recruiting mercenaries. According to information from Russian TV channels, the recruitments are to take place 59.RU and NGS began in the cities of Perm and Novosibirsk.

Wagner only wants to recruit civilians

Initially, it was said in Telegram channels that have connections to the Wagner Group that Pavel Prigozhin had taken over the elite unit to support the Russian military in the Ukraine war. The broadcaster 59.RU referred to a telegram post from Wagner’s office in Perm, which said that Wagner needed “the desperate and the brave, the best of the best.” A representative of the Perm office also confirmed to the channel that recruitment had begun. NGS, on the other hand, reports that Wagner only wants to recruit civilians who do not have a criminal record.

Sick people and those with a criminal record are not accepted

“We are making a deal not with the Ministry of Defense, but with the Russian National Guard, as long as we do not accept criminals or sick people,” an unnamed Wagner representative told NGS. Prisoners were also taken into service beforehand. The Wagner Group was an important pillar in Russia’s military affairs. The mercenary group played an important role in the Ukrainian War, including on the hard-fought front near Bakhmut.

Putin rules out outside influence in plane crash

Most recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the cause of Wagner-founder Prigozhin’s plane crash. “Fragments of hand grenades have been discovered in the bodies of those killed in the air disaster,” Putin said at the Valdai Forum in Sochi, southern Russia. “There was no external influence on the aircraft, that is a fact that has already been established,” he also claimed, citing investigators. Putin’s statements cannot be independently verified.

Many international observers suspect that the Kremlin had Prigozhin killed on August 23 because he had previously organized an uprising against the Russian military leadership and also killed fighter pilots. Russia has rejected an international investigation into the crash of Prigozhin’s private plane, in which nine other passengers died. (erpe/dpa)