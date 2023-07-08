It all began in early February 2018 when the most violent confrontation between the United States and Russia since the end of the Cold War took place in Syria. In the middle of the night, near the dusty banks of the Euphrates River, a small commando of US Marines and Special Forces was besieged by a much larger contingent of militias loyal to President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, fighting a sizeable detachment of Russian mercenaries. The battle took place around the US base of Deir el-Zor, near the Conoco gas field, in the north-east of the country.

Bloody battle

About 300-500 men began to advance towards the plant equipped with heavy weapons, armored vehicles and tanks. After four hours of fighting, Syrian forces surrounded the US military, cornered by intense barrages of artillery and mortar fire. In later accounts of the battle, the presence of the Russian tank columns and the sense of dread they aroused in the Americans as they slowly took up positions almost always stood out.

“Despite what we have witnessed in Ukraine, the tank is still a top predator on the battlefield,” one of the fighters told the US press, explaining how the US Special Forces did not have weapons and means to stop them. “We were a pirate boat. If something happened, we would all sink together.”

To stop the attack, the intervention of the US air force was necessary with the merciless use of Reaper drones, F-22 stealth fighters, B-52 bombers and Apache helicopters. After knocking out most of the Russian tanks and anti-aircraft equipment and mowing down hundreds of Syrian and Russian fighters, all the American soldiers survived unscathed. A spectacular massacre, in perfect US style.

The grudge

There’s a reason this five-year-old episode still matters today. Because the mercenaries involved in the battle were members of the Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, currently in exile. Their operations in Syria, today as yesterday, reflect the disproportionate and shadowy role that Wagner has played in the foreign policy of the Kremlin – an external actor who has perpetrated Moscow’s interests in hot spots in Ukraine, Syria and various theaters of war with extreme brutality and offering a plausible degree of deniability to the Russian government.

The Battle of Conoco also represents an early warning of future tensions between Prigozhin and the Russian military leadership. The loss of dozens of Wagner militants in a single night in Syria infuriated Prigozhin, who this year posted a timeline of 2018 events on his Telegram channel. According to his version, the Wagner expedition was supposed to represent the penetration force in an “anti-ISIS” operation to gain control of the field and its surroundings with the support of the Russian aviation. But air support never came, and Prigozhin has never since forgotten the responsibilities of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov for allowing his men to become US cannon fodder.

Russia has always denied its involvement in the battle and in the emergency talks held during the raging fighting, it would have even agreed to the intervention of the American air force on the spot. As a US official told the Washington Post“it was astounding to observe how quickly the Russians themselves distanced themselves from an operation under Syrian command in response to a Syrian directive”, assuring that no men were present.

Within weeks of the battle, Prigozhin began working closely with the Kremlin, coordinating operations with its officials and beginning to weave the vast web of influence once under his control, from online disinformation campaigns to the deployment of troops on the field in various theaters of war, such as Libya and the Central African Republic.

Prigozhin’s feud with Shoigu and Gerasimov heated over the past six months, as the Wagner chief grew increasingly enraged at perceived incompetence in handling the invasion of Ukraine, culminating in a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military leadership and causing an unprecedented crisis for President Vladimir Putin, from which he is still trying to extricate himself. For now Shoigu and Gerasimov have remained in place while Prigozhin has been granted exile in Belarus. The Kremlin’s goal now is to render the private military company that has made it prosperous for years harmless, but the approximately 8,000 militiamen following the former “Putin’s cook” in Belarus continue to worry Moscow.

Rivers of money

In all likelihood, the reasons for the failure of the Wagner operation in Syria in 2018 can be attributed to greed, after the company built up a flow of capital from the surveillance of oil fields, mines and other profitable locations. And while Moscow tries to figure out how to get rid of the mercenaries, the implicit agreement on Syria seems to be standing. As the Washington Institute for Near East Policy pointed out last week, “Wagner is still deployed in resource-rich areas under the nominal control of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces who depend on help from the Russian military. These include the country’s largest oil and gas fields (Shaer, al-Mahr, Jazar and Jihar) where, according to some reports, Wagner uses a fictitious company called Evro Polis to receive more than a quarter of the oil profits. The Assad regime would have made this concession to Wagner because the Group has reconquered the plants under the control of the self-proclaimed Islamic State while continuing to defend them from enemy incursions. Any change to the deal would reveal a lot about the balance of Russian control in Syria.”

In all, Wagner allegedly received 17.5 billion euros from the Russian state in government contracts and services provided by the Concorde holding company, Prigozhin’s company, into which Putin announced the start of an investigation earlier this week. However, the armed uprising briefly hinted at the possibility of a de-putinized Russia after 23 years, and how it may not be necessarily pro-democratic forces that succeed the current president. After Aleksei A. Navalny, it is the second time that the power of the Kremlin czar has been threatened by a rebel leader with strong populist appeal. War has enormous destabilizing power and this is how history has always changed. The truths Prigozhin laid bare about Russia’s mistakes in Ukraine could have a major cultural backlash. For everyone now, Russia’s future is imponderable.