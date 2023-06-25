Sunday, June 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Prigozhin’s Rebellion | Zelenskyi: Wagner’s rebellion showed total chaos in Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Prigozhin’s Rebellion | Zelenskyi: Wagner’s rebellion showed total chaos in Russia

Foreign countries|Prigozhin’s Rebellion

Earlier on Saturday, before Wagner’s troops turned back, Zelenskyi said in his daily address that Putin was “very scared.”

of the Wagner forces the uprising showed complete chaos and unpredictability in Russia, says the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

“Today, the world can see that the masters of Russia do not control anything,” said Zelenskyi, according to the Reuters news agency.

Zelenskyi also spoke directly to the Russian president to Vladimir Putin in Russian.

“The longer your troops stay in Ukraine, the more destruction they will bring to Russia.”

Previously on Saturday before the Wagner forces turned back, Zelenskyi said in his daily speech that Putin was “very scared” as the forces approached Moscow.

“The man in the Kremlin is clearly really scared and probably hiding somewhere,” said Zelenskyi.

“He knows he’s scared because he himself created this threat.”

#Prigozhins #Rebellion #Zelenskyi #Wagners #rebellion #showed #total #chaos #Russia

See also  Over 10 million people suffer - study may find the cause of the disease
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Liga MX: Don’t waste time! Jesús Corona is the new goalkeeper of Xolos de Tijuana

Liga MX: Don't waste time! Jesús Corona is the new goalkeeper of Xolos de Tijuana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result