Prigozhin’s Rebellion | Zelenskyi: Wagner’s rebellion showed total chaos in Russia

of the Wagner forces the uprising showed complete chaos and unpredictability in Russia, says the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

“Today, the world can see that the masters of Russia do not control anything,” said Zelenskyi, according to the Reuters news agency.

Zelenskyi also spoke directly to the Russian president to Vladimir Putin in Russian.

“The longer your troops stay in Ukraine, the more destruction they will bring to Russia.”

Previously on Saturday before the Wagner forces turned back, Zelenskyi said in his daily speech that Putin was “very scared” as the forces approached Moscow.

“The man in the Kremlin is clearly really scared and probably hiding somewhere,” said Zelenskyi.

“He knows he’s scared because he himself created this threat.”