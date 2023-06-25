Prigozhin’s Rebellion | Why did Belarus intervene in the rebellion? The expert highlights Lukashenko’s dependence on Russia

The fate of Wagner commander Yevgeny Prigozhin is still shrouded in mystery. There is also little confirmed information about Belarus’ role in the negotiations.

Belarus the role of the leader of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin the mediation of the rebellion is still a mystery, at least for now. Postdoctoral fellow of the Foreign Policy Institute Kristiina Silvani in the opinion of the autocratic leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko a role, no matter how small or large it actually is, is still interesting in itself.

“The question that is open, and what is causing quite a lot of panic in Belarus, is whether Wagner’s troops will accompany Prigozhin to Belarus. If so, what kind of role would they play in Belarus? Could they even attack Ukraine from the north? But everything is still really uncertain.”

Silvankin emphasizes that there has not yet been much confirmed information about the movements of the Wagner forces or Prigozhin to Belarus.

Sovereign Russian media Medusa said on Sunday evening that the Russian president did not Vladimir Putin would have been involved in the negotiations. According to Meduza’s source, Prigozhin would have tried to get in touch with Putin, but the president would not have wanted to talk to him.

According to Meduza’s source, the Russian authorities have been in negotiation contact with Prigozhin since Friday evening, when he announced that Wagner was going on his “justice march” towards Moscow.

According to Meduza’s sources, the head of the Russian presidential administration would have been involved in the final negotiations, among others Anton VainoSecretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and the Russian ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov. Prigozhin allegedly demanded high-level leaders for the talks, and Lukashenka was brought in when Putin refused.

According to Silvan, however, Belarus has tried to take on the role of peace mediator before. This was seen, for example, in the creation of the Minsk agreements in 2014 and 2015 between Ukraine and Russia.

However, Lukashenko is loyal above all to Russia and President Putin.

“In practice, Lukashenko will not go solo in any way when it comes to this case. I would assume he does exactly what is asked. From the Kremlin’s point of view, it is a reliable entity that could have been involved. In a way, this Prigozin issue has been outsourced,” says Silvan.

Belarus in opposition circles, the information about the negotiations and Prigožin’s possible arrival has been received with real shock, according to Silvan. They certainly don’t want Prigožin or Wagner troops in the country.

In addition to this, the fear among the opposition is that it could be some kind of plot by the Kremlin, with which they want to draw Belarus into Russia’s war of aggression even more.

However, Silvan is not quite convinced of the merits of this thinking, but the more likely reason is that the state is close enough, but far enough, from the Kremlin’s point of view.

“It is close in the sense that if you want to return Prigozh to Russia or otherwise get hold of him, assuming he arrives in Belarus, it is possible. On the other hand, however, Belarus is abroad and there are currently no Wagner troops there. In that sense, it is further away.”

According to Silvan, Belarus could have been selected as a party to the negotiations precisely for these reasons.

Helsinki director of the university’s Alexander Institute Markku Kangaspuro assessed earlier on Sunday to HS that saving face has been critical in the negotiations. According to him, the most important thing has been how things look on the outside.

“The important thing is that Lukashenko has now done Russia and Putin a good service, and all parties can advertise that a compromise was reached and bloodshed was avoided.”

According to Kangaspuro, a state close to Russia is also suitable for possible retaliatory measures against Prigozhin.

“Of course, these operations have been carried out abroad before, and it is easy to carry out such operations in Belarus.”

Since Lukashenko is also very dependent on Putin, it has been possible to offer him some other incentives, according to Silven.

“It has also been hinted that Lukashenko may be benefiting from Wagner’s business, as far as Africa and the Middle East are concerned, if he offers Prigozhin a so-called safe haven.”

“I don’t think that Lukashenka has necessarily had to be tricked into accepting Prigozh, because he can believe that he will gain fame and glory in resolving the internal crisis in Russia,” says Silven.

However, according to Silvan, there is no guarantee that Prigozhin would stay in Belarus. The fate of the Wagner forces after the mutiny is also one big question mark among many other question marks.

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya told the news agency AP in an interview that he also does not believe that Prigozhin will stay in Belarus. Lukashenko, on the other hand, according to him, has once again made Belarus a “hostage” in other people’s wars and intrigues.

“He doesn’t [Prigožinilla] don’t have anything to do in Belarus – he arrives, breathes, and continues his journey,” said a Belarusian political analyst Artsjom Šraibman for AP.

Autocratic also, according to Silvan, the leader is not very willing to give the Wagner forces any kind of autonomous foothold in Belarus.

“Lukashenka is basically afraid that he could be ousted from power. The concern is not completely unfounded, because the Kastuś Kalinoŭski regiment, founded in 2020, which is fighting against Russia in Ukraine, has openly said that it is preparing for a change of power in Belarus.”

According to Silvan, there has also been at least one interesting case in recent history between the Wagner forces and Lukashenka.

“In 2020, before the elections, Lukashenko arrested a few Wagner mercenaries who, according to Russia, were only transiting in Belarus. However, Lukashenko accused that they had been sent to prepare the revolution.”