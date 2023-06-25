Prigozhin’s Rebellion | The rebellion of the Wagner forces against the Russian military leadership was over in just a day, this is known about the situation

The rebellion began when Wagner’s leader announced that he would demand a change in Russia’s military leadership.

A group of mercenaries Wagner’s rebellion against the Russian military leadership, which started on Friday night, was over only about a day after it began.

Wagner’s director Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on Friday evening that he wanted to change the Russian military leadership. On Saturday, it was reported that Prigozhin was on his way to Moscow with his group of mercenaries.

On Saturday evening, Prigozhin announced that his Wagner forces would withdraw from the road leading to Moscow back to their bases “to avoid bloodshed”.

According to Prigozhin, the Wagner forces were 200 kilometers from Moscow. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko conferred with the Wager leader before turning the troops.

This is how events unfolded

Friday night Prigozhin, the leader of the mercenary group Wagner, published a video in which he claimed that Russian forces had fired missiles at Wagner’s soldiers. According to him, “a huge number” of soldiers died in the attack. Prigozhin’s claims have not been verified.

Because of the attacks, Prigozhin announced that he would go on a “justice march” against the Russian military leadership. He clarified that he was against the military leadership in particular and not the entire Russian administration.

The forces of Prigozh and Wagner left Ukraine on the night between Friday and Saturday and crossed the Russian border.

On Saturday morning, Wagner’s troops arrived in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, a city of millions. The city is an important military base near the Ukrainian border. On Saturday, Wagner claimed to have also captured the headquarters of the Russian Army’s Southern Military District in the city without firing a shot.

Prigozhin demanded that the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov would come to Don’s Rostov to talk with him, or else he would lead his troops to Moscow.

According to Wagner, it was not a coup, but Prigozhin vowed to destroy “everything that stands before them”.

This is how Russia reacted

Russian the leadership announced on Saturday that it would launch a criminal investigation into Prigozhin for inciting an armed rebellion. Wagner’s fighters were promised amnesty if they surrendered.

President Putin reacted to the events on Saturday morning. In a speech on Russian state television, Putin called Wagner’s actions treason.

Putin did not mention in his speech directly Prigozhin or Wagner as the organizer of the uprising, but he noted that the situation in Rostov-on-Don was difficult.

According to Putin, “additional measures against terrorism” had been taken in Moscow and its region.

Russian security forces were seen at positions in southern Moscow on Saturday, and army armored vehicles lined the road leading into the city. People were advised to avoid moving around the city.

The retreat began on Saturday night

On Saturday in the afternoon, Wagner was said to have proceeded on the M4 motorway towards Moscow. The troops were said to have passed, for example, through the regions of Voronezh and Lipetsk towards Moscow.

According to Prigozhin, Wagner’s forces were 200 kilometers from Moscow when they decided to start retreating, Reuters news agency reported.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said he had spoken with Prigozhin with Putin’s permission, after which Wagner’s troops announced their withdrawal.

“Now we have come to a situation where blood could be spilled. We understand the responsibility that Russian blood may be spilled somewhere, and we will turn back to our military bases as planned,” Prigozhin said in a voice message after eight on Saturday evening.

Wagner’s leadership may have gotten some of its demands through in the negotiations because it agreed to leave Moscow.

“The column has clearly been a means of pressure to get political goals through”, assesses the HS fact checker John Helin on saturday night.

What follows from Wagner’s rebellion?

Few the expert predicted Prigozhin’s success. According to the US think tank ISW, he had probably made a miscalculation, and Wagner apparently did not receive support for the rebellion from other parties. A researcher from the Foreign Policy Institute interviewed by HS on Saturday morning agreed with the same opinion Jyri Lavikainen.

Lavikainen assessed the situation before the information about the withdrawal of the Wagner troops had come.

“I’d bet he’s a thing of the past. The balance of power is against him, and there are no supporters in sight,” Lavikainen said of Prigožin on Saturday afternoon.

Experts considered the uprising significant for Ukraine. For example, professor emeritus of the Aleksanteri Institute Markku Kivinen estimated on Saturday afternoon that the uprising could at least lead to the weakening of the legitimacy of the war in Ukraine in Russia.

As of Saturday evening, it was not known under what conditions Wagner agreed to turn back from the road leading to Moscow. The fate of both Prigožin and Wagner was open.