Prigozhin’s Rebellion | Russian media: Prigozh still suspected

The Kremlin previously assured that the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped and he would be allowed to leave the country for Belarus. The Wagner leader is the main suspect for organizing the armed rebellion.

Russian the security service FSB continues the criminal investigation into the Midsummer events. The main suspect for organizing an armed rebellion (Article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) is the leader of the mercenary group Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin.

On Monday, the Russian newspaper Kommersant and Russia’s most important news agencies reported on the continuation of the criminal investigation, citing unnamed sources. The news agencies Reuters and AFP, as well as independent online media, reported on the matter Medusa.

Only at the weekend, the spokesman for the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov had assured at a remote news conference that the criminal investigation against Prigož will be abandoned, and he will be transferred to Belarus.

to Russia the armed uprising that started on midsummer ended late on Saturday evening, when Prigozhin announced in a voice message that the Wagner forces headed for Moscow were retreating. At that time, the rebel forces were about 200 kilometers away from the Russian capital.

Belarus Alexander Lukashenko the administration said on Saturday that it had made an agreement with Prigožin. Peskov, on the other hand, said the president Vladimir Putin guaranteeing with his word that Prigozhin will be given the opportunity to leave the country and the charges will be dropped.

Previously, Putin had called Prigozhin a traitor, while the Wagner leader called his countermeasures against the Russian military leadership a “march of justice”.

On Monday, Kommersant reported that the FSB has not closed the criminal investigation against Prigozhin. The source quoted by the newspaper said that there had not been enough time to finish the investigation.

The main Russian news agencies Tass, Ria and Interfax reported that the investigation into Prigozhin has not ended.

“The criminal investigation is in progress,” a source close to the prosecutor’s office told Tassi.

According to Russian laws, the Wagner director can face a prison sentence of 12 to 20 years.