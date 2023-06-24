Prigozhin’s Rebellion | Putin gave such a speech on Saturday – Read the word-for-word translation

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a televised speech on Saturday morning.

Russian president Vladimir Putin made a televised speech Saturday morning after Wagner manager Yevgeny Prigozhin announced late Friday night that it had taken direct action against Russia’s military leadership.

In his speech, Putin mentioned the oft-repeated, groundless claims, for example, that Russia is fighting for its future against the Nazis and Western countries.

In his speech, Putin called for the unity of the country and spoke extensively about betrayal and treason, although he did not mention Prigozhin by name.

Below you can read Putin’s speech translated into Finnish:

“I ask to speak to the citizens of Russia, the personnel of the armed forces, law enforcement and special services, soldiers and commanders who are currently fighting in their combat positions, repelling the attacks of the enemy, doing it heroically. I know it is. I spoke again at night with my military commanders. I also speak to those who, through fraud or threats, have been drawn into a criminal adventure, pushed onto the path of a serious crime – armed rebellion.

Today, Russia is fighting a hard battle for its future, fighting the aggression of neo-Nazis and their leaders. In practice, we are waging a battle against the entire Western military economy and information machinery. We are fighting for people’s lives and security, for our sovereignty and independence. We are fighting for our right to be and remain Russia – a state with thousands of years of history.

This battle, in which the fate of our nation will be decided, requires the unity, togetherness and responsibility of all forces. Everything that weakens us must be cast aside: all strife that our external enemies can and do use to undermine us from within.

And therefore actions that break up our unity are effectively abandoning our own people, the fighting comrades who are currently fighting at the front. It is a slap in the back to our country and people.

Just such a blow to Russia happened in 1917, when the country fought the First World War. But then its victory was stolen. Conspiracies, disputes, politicking behind the backs of the army and the people led to the greatest shock, the disintegration of the army and the disintegration of the state, the loss of vast territories – a tragic civil war.

Russians killed Russians, brothers turned against each other, as various political actors and foreign powers gained selfish advantage tearing the country apart.

We won’t let this happen again. We defend our people and our statehood from all threats. Also from internal fraud.

What we have encountered is fraud. Undirected ambition and the pursuit of personal interests have led to treason. Treason against our own country, our own people and the cause for which our fighters and Wagner’s soldiers and commanders fought and died. The heroes who liberated Soledar and Bahmut, the cities and villages of Donbas, fought and gave their lives for Novorossiya, the unity of the Russian world. Their name and honor have also been betrayed by those who are trying to organize a rebellion, push the country into anarchy and fratricide. Towards defeat and finally surrender.

I repeat: any internal turmoil is a mortal threat to our state, to us as a people. It is a blow to Russia, to our people. The measures we take to defend the motherland from such a threat are strict. All those who knowingly embark on the path of deception, who prepare armed rebellion, who embark on the path of extortion and terrorism, will inevitably receive the punishment prescribed by our law and our people.

The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders. Additional measures against terrorism are currently being implemented in Moscow, the Moscow region and several other regions. Decisive measures are also being taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don. The situation there continues to be difficult, and the work of the civil and military administration is practically blocked.

As the President of Russia and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, as a citizen of Russia, I will do everything in my power to defend our country, to protect the Constitution, citizens’ lives, safety and freedom.

Those who organized and prepared the military revolution, who raised arms against their own comrades, have betrayed Russia. And they will be held accountable for it. To those who are trying to be drawn into this crime, I urge them not to make a fatal and tragic, irreversible mistake, to make the only right choice – to stop participating in criminal activities.

I believe that we will protect and defend what is precious and sacred to us, and together with our motherland we will overcome all trials and become even stronger.”