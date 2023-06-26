Prigozhin’s Rebellion | Prigozhin released an audio message: We did not want to seize power from the Russian leadership

In a message published on messaging service Telegram, Wagner boss Yevgeni Prigozhin says that none of Wagner’s soldiers wrote the contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russian leader of the mercenary group Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin released an audio message on Monday in which he explains why Wagner started his weekend rebellion.

This is the first time that Prigozhin has been heard from since the Wagner coup attempt against the Russian military leadership.

Now in his published message, Prigožin says that Wagner’s unit was supposed to be disbanded on July 1. He says that the march of the Wagner troops to Moscow was motivated by injustice.

In the message, Prigozhin repeated his claim from Friday that Russia had attacked Wagner’s forces with missiles, as a result of which around 30 Wagner soldiers were killed.

We wanted to hold accountable those who had made mistakes during the war, not to seize power from the Russian leadership, Prigozhin said on Telegram on Monday.

Prigozhin described a “march” to Moscow in his voice message.

“In 24 hours, we traveled 780 kilometers. — During this time, all military targets that were in our way were taken over and rendered unusable.”

In a message published on the messaging service Telegram, Prigozhin says that none of Wagner’s soldiers wrote the contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

By this, he was probably referring to the demand made by the Russian Ministry of Defense earlier in June, according to which the soldiers of the mercenary army Wagner should sign a contract with the ministry. At that time, Prigozhin refused the agreement, criticizing the Russian Defense Minister in harsh words Sergei Shoigu.

On Saturday evening, after Prigozhin’s announced withdrawal, the Kremlin also announced that the Wagner fighters who did not participate in the march towards Moscow would sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense

Wagner Director also claimed in his post that two of Wagner’s soldiers were killed and “a few” wounded during the march. Prigozhin regretted that some Russian soldiers were killed when Wagner shot down aircraft that “dropped bombs and made missile strikes”

Russia allegedly lost six helicopters and one plane in its battles with the Wagner forces.

Saturday night The Wagner forces announced that they would retreat after reaching about 200 kilometers from Moscow. At the time, Prigozhin was said to be moving to Belarus as the country’s autocratic leader Alexander Lukashenko in accordance with the negotiated resolution of the mutiny.

Prigozhin himself said in his message on Monday that the Wagner forces turned around to avoid the bloodshed of the Russian soldiers.

Prigozhin’s whereabouts have not been confirmed since he was photographed leaving Rostov-on-Don on Saturday night.