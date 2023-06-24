Prigozhin’s Rebellion | HS fact checker: The situation is embarrassing for Russia

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of mercenary army Wagner, ordered his troops to retreat on their way to Moscow just a day after announcing that his forces would take countermeasures against the Russian military leadership.

Rebellious Leading the Wagner forces Yevgeny Prigozhin ordered his troops to retreat to their camps on Saturday evening.

Prigozhin ordered his troops to retreat to avoid bloodshed, Reuters news agency reported.

“The column has clearly been a means of pressure to get political goals through,” says HS’s fact checker John Helin.

What these goals are is not yet clear.

Even if Wagner’s troops now turn back from their trip to Moscow, the situation is still embarrassing for Russia.

“Russia no longer has a monopoly on violence, which is really embarrassing and makes Russia look weak,” says Helin.

I rang however, the Wagner forces should somehow be able to ensure that Russia does not take countermeasures against the forces.

“Prigozhin calls this a ceasefire,” noted Helin.

The information about the withdrawal of the Wagner forces came shortly after the administration of the autocratic leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that he had helped to make a deal with Prigozhin. According to Helin, it is possible that Lukashenko really influenced the agreement.