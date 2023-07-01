Prigozhin’s Rebellion | Flights from Minsk to Russia and new military camps – This is known about Wagner in Belarus

The Belarusian website believes that Prigozhin arrived in Belarus after the uprising, but has since been able to fly to Russia as well. According to official and opposition information, there are no Wagner forces in Belarus yet.

Midsummer weekend the day-long Wagner uprising ended on Saturday evening with the autocratic president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to forward the contract. According to the agreement, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, who led the rebellion Yevgeny Prigozhin the treason charges are dropped and Prigozhin moves to Belarus.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced in a televised speech on Monday that Wagner soldiers can either join the Russian Defense Forces or leave for Belarus. The Wagner forces are to be merged into the Russian armed forces, and the mercenaries have been asked to hand over their heavy military equipment.

There is a lot of information about Prigožin’s movements. It is not yet known exactly how Russia will work with Prigozhin, and what role he and the Wagner forces will play in the future.

Belarusian source: There is disinformation about Prigozhin’s movements

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Saturday evening, after the end of the rebellion, that Prigozhin had moved to Belarus.

On Tuesday morning, it was reported that the Wagner director’s plane had landed in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, at the Maštšulišy military base. The Belarusian opposition channel reported on the matter Belarusian Smellrun by a Belarusian opposition activist, journalist and analyst Anton Motolko.

Lukashenko has also announced that Prigozhin would have arrived in Belarus as agreed with the Russian government.

However, the sighting of Prigozhin has not been confirmed, and his whereabouts are not known with certainty.

Russian war blogger Igor Girkin has claimed that Prigozhin had returned to Russia to negotiate with Russian officials and Wagner’s commanders, says the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The think tank was unable to confirm whether Prigozhin has actually returned to Russia.

Belarusian Smell -kavana says that he believes that the topic is surrounded by a disinformation campaign, which also includes some truth. It believes that Prigozhin was actually in Belarus shortly after the end of the rebellion on Tuesday, June 27. According to The Wagner leader could also have met Lukashenka at his residence.

However, according to the Belarusian media, it is unclear whether Prigozhin left for Moscow the next day or whether he stayed in Minsk. Belarusian Hajun says that plane RA-02795, believed to be owned by Prigozhin, stood at the Matsulištchy airbase for 14 hours and 59 minutes before it took off back towards Russia. It is not known who was on board the plane.

You can follow the movements of the machine On Flightradar.

In the past week, Prigožin’s double being has been in the news see you in St. Petersburg, Russia. Prigozhin is known to use several different identitiespassports and duplicates.

On Saturday morning, Belarusian Hajun reported that Prigozhin’s plane had arrived from St. Petersburg to Minsk.

Media: Camps for Wagner troops are being built in Belarus

to Belarus based on media information and satellite images, several camps are currently being built, possibly intended for Wagner fighters.

Belarusian online publication Vjorska maintained by independent editors says he confirmed camp construction works near the town of Asipovich, which is located about one hundred kilometers southeast of the capital Minsk.

According to the publication, Asipovič’s camp would have places for 8,000 fighters and an area of ​​about 24,000 square meters.

Also a US newspaper The New York Times says on the basis of satellite images that temporary structures would have been built on a fast schedule at an abandoned base located in Belarus 130 kilometers away from Minsk.

According to the magazine, the size, color and placement of the structures resemble military tent camps, some of which have been built in Russia and Belarus since 2022.

According to the publication, it is also aware of other, yet unconfirmed information about camps under construction in other parts of the country.

Neighboring countries are worried, but so far no mercenaries have arrived

Belarusian Smell according to Wagner, an attack from Belarus on Ukraine does not seem likely in the near future. It concludes this is because Wagner’s heavy equipment has been transferred to the Russian Defense Forces since the rebellion.

However, according to Belarusian Hajun, no Wagner soldiers have arrived in Belarus so far, but it considers a transfer possible in the near future. It is not known what the troops in the country would do or if they would be placed in the camps that are now under construction.

President Lukashenko has said that he hopes that the Wagner soldiers moving to the country would train the forces of Belarus. According to Lukashenko, soldiers recruited from prisons, for example, would not arrive in Belarus.

However, he said on Friday that no Wagner soldiers would have arrived in the country, at least for the time being.

“Unfortunately they [Wagner-sotilaat] are not here,” Lukashenko said on Friday, according to the Belarusian National News and Information Agency Beltane by.

Belarus opposition leader living in exile Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya has announced his opposition to the deployment of Russian troops, nuclear weapons and Wagner’s forces in Belarus.

“The presence of Prigozhin and his troops in the country is a threat to our independence, and it is a threat to Belarusians themselves. They are scared”, Tsihanouskaja previously told HS.

According to independent Belarusian news channels, the news about the transfer of Wagner soldiers to Belarus has raised concerns about the harnessing of a mercenary army to the service of an autocratic president.

Information Neighboring countries are also worried about the possible transfer of Wagner troops to Belarus.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced on Friday that he had ordered the country’s army to strengthen Ukraine’s border with Belarus.

The presidents of Poland and Lithuania have also expressed their concern about how the Wagner forces will also affect the security of neighboring countries.

Prigozhin’s fate unclear – entrapment, surveillance and isolation possible

of the Wagner fighters Voluntary transfer to Belarus can also be Putin’s trap, according to the US think tank ISW. Lukashenko would hardly be able to resist the extradition order issued by the Kremlin, if Putin decided to indict Prigozhin and the Wagner fighters for treason, ISW estimates.

Dissertation researcher familiar with private mercenary armies Mikko Räkköläinen said earlier that it is impossible to know exactly how Russia will act in relation to Prigozhin. He considered it most likely that the Russian regime and Putin would like to get rid of all dependencies related to Prigozhin.

Senior researcher specializing in Belarus Ryhor Nizhnikau From the Foreign Policy Institute evaluate, that Prigozh should spend his time in Belarus in isolation and under surveillance. According to the researcher, Prigozhin’s options are “Belarus or death”.

Nizhnikau said that he considered it unlikely that Prigozhin could take troops with him to Belarus.