Prigozhin’s Rebellion | A Russian military expert sees Prigozhin as a political winner after surviving the rebellion – “The president had to seek agreements”

According to Russian military experts, Yevgeny Prigozhin would have liked to negotiate with Putin, but Putin did not consider it suitable for his rank. Of the presidential-level options, Lukashenko was the only one who agreed.

Moscow

in Russia the armed uprising that started on Midsummer ended on Saturday evening, the president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to convey “peace”.

Lukashenko is leaving for Belarus, the Kremlin announced late Saturday evening. Putin guarantees with his word that he will be able to leave and the criminal charges will be dropped, said the spokesman Dmitry Peskov in his remote news conference.

According to Peskov, Lukashenko knows Yevgeny Prigozhin personally already 20 years ago and proposed acting as a negotiator himself, to which Putin reportedly agreed.

“A rather heavy day behind us, full of tragic events,” Peskov summed up.

What kind of contract Wagner manager Yevgeny Prigozhin was done with and why exactly through Lukashenka?

HS reached out to several Russian military and political experts for an interview, two of whom agreed to comment on the events, about which they too have more questions than answers.

According to Russian experts, Lukashenko was selected as a negotiator because he was the only one suitable and willing for the job out of a small handful of options.

“President Putin did not consider it necessary to talk with the revolutionary Prigozhin. It is not befitting of his worth. That’s why the negotiations were led by Lukashenka, an intermediary figure”, says Doctor of Military Sciences, military policy expert and deputy rector of PR and information at the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences Konstantin Sivkov.

Opposition media Medusa According to an unnamed source close to the Kremlin, Prigozhin tried to call Putin, but the president refused to talk to him. After that, Prigozhin would have demanded some other president for the negotiations.

Sivkov does not believe that Prigozhin was promised anything other than the preservation of his life and freedom in the agreement made with him. He estimates that Prigozhin will lose his current importance in Belarus, even if he tries to continue his military-political activities there.

in Prague resident Russian freelance military expert Yuri Fyodorov believes that Putin has asked Lukashenka to be a negotiator and he was the only one who agreed. Fyodorov has previously worked as a professor at the University of Prague and the State Institute of International Relations in Moscow.

“As we know, Tokayev said that it is an internal matter of Russia.”

At least the president of Kazakhstan called Putin on Saturday morning Kasym-Žomart Tokayev. Putin is said to have informed this about the events in Russia. Kazakhstan presidential office announced after the call that Tokayev said that it was an internal Russian matter.

Fyodorov assumes that in the negotiations with Prigozhin, it has been agreed to move the Wagner group to Belarus.

“It has been promised not to touch anyone, including Prigozhin. It’s hard to say whether the promise will come true or not. I guess that he has been promised that Gerasimov and Shoigu will part, but we’ll see.”

Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov have so far not uttered a word about the rebellion, and there has been no information about their whereabouts.

Lukashenko Fyodorov sees the negotiator who has left because he has estimated that it will increase his political weight.

“He acted as a kind of moderator who proved capable of resolving Russia’s most acute political crisis.”

Fyodorov considers it a completely possible and militarily expedient solution to move the Wagner forces to Belarus.

“They are a combat-ready part of the Russian armed forces, even though they are not formally part of them. In Belarus, Wagner poses a threat to the Ukrainian armed forces from the north. 25,000 well-trained fighters is a big force.”

The uprising in Russia lasted about a day. In Fyodorov’s opinion, Prigozhin came out as a political winner because he took up arms against the president, and the president could do nothing.

“The president had to strive for such agreements.”