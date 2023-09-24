In the Rostov region it was reported that PMC “Wagner” will train the militia

Former instructors of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, which belonged to businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, will train reservists of the people’s militia of the Rostov region. About this portal 1rnd reported Chairman of the local movement of combat veterans “Oplot” Valery Bova.

According to the head of the movement, PMC instructors will focus on training volunteers of the Cossack battalion of the territorial self-defense reserve of the Oplot-1 region. Bova claims that all cooperation agreements have already been reached.

“We will pay for all this from the personal funds of the founders of Oplot. <...> The unit that we are forming will not be armed until we interact with law enforcement agencies,” he explained the situation.

Earlier, Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov said that the structure of the Wagner PMC does not exist de jure, so it is difficult to speak out about its future fate. At the same time, the press secretary stated that there is a Wagner group, which made a significant contribution to the course of the special operation in Ukraine.