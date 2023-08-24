And local sources indicated that “the hypothesis of the presence of an explosive device on board the plane is being verified, amid the limited circle of people who could have installed it.”

The Embraer Legacy aircraft underwent maintenance over the 10 days leading up to its last flight.

On the eve of the accident, the co-pilot of the plane, Rustam Karimov, flew to board the plane after maintenance and return it to St. Petersburg, with a group of passengers, including Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, the founder of Wagner.

The sources pointed out: “It is not possible to rule out the planting of explosives on board the plane in the repair position,” highlighting that there is “the hypothesis that the explosive device was planted within the compartment of one of the landing wheels.”

She said, “Initial information indicates that an explosion occurred in one of the wheels in the air, resulting in the fall of one of the plane’s wings.”

And she continued: “As a result of the explosion and pressure drop, all those on board the plane lost consciousness immediately, which prevented the crew from reporting an emergency.”