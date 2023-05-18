Home page politics

Wagner boss Prigozhin constantly argues with the Russian military leadership. A group of his mercenaries threaten a politician with serious consequences.

Moscow – The feud of wagnergroup with the regular Russian military has apparently reached a high point: mercenaries from the group are now threatening to “rape” a politician and lieutenant general who spoke out against the notorious paramilitary force.

A video appeal circulated through Wagner-affiliated Telegram channels shows three masked militants swearing revenge on Viktor Sobolev. “We are fighters for the Bakhmut,” says one of the men, identifying himself as a conscript. They are due to a mobilization order from Wladimir Putin been convened, reported Daily Beast.

Wagner-Sölder abused Sobolev in the worst possible way

The other two men identify themselves as members of Wagner – one is a regular mercenary, the other an ex-convict recruited by the group. They insulted the politician in the worst possible way. “We want to say to the legislator Sobolev: If you, you w******, poke your nose in and Russia loses the war because of w****** like you, we must come to Red Square to defend our people to protect and f***** you and people like you in the a****. So get the fuck over here you old w******.”

The threat came after Sobolev, a member of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, promised to jail conscripts who join Wagner for up to 15 years. He also described the mercenary group as an “illegal” military formation.

Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of mercenaries from his Wagner group at an unknown location on May 5, 2023. © afp

Prigozhin reacts to Sobolev’s announcement

Prigozhin reacted with outrage, berated Sobolev and urged him to come to the front “to show what he is capable of”. Although Prigozhin has railed against military officials for months, his attacks have recently peaked. The Wagner founder admitted in a video last week that the mercenary group was “wasting ammunition” by executing Russian troops retreating from the battlefield.

There are also reports that the mercenary chief has offered to provide Ukraine with Russian troop sites if Ukrainian troops withdraw from Bakhmut. Prigozhin denied such reports. According to his statements, the Russian presidential administration is allegedly preparing a smear campaign to discredit the outspoken mercenary boss, who apparently enjoys making enemies. (mse)