From: George Anastasiadis

Brick by brick, Putin is rebuilding Stalin’s terror state. Russia cannot be trusted – the “peace faction” around Wagenknecht should also take note of this. A comment.

Munich – You can also see it this way: In the end, Kremlin chief Putin granted the hated “traitor” Yevgeny Prigozhin a more merciful way to hell than a number of his other enemies. The Wagner boss could have died quietly and painfully from polonium poisoning, like Litvinenko, a defector from the secret service, after enjoying a cup of green tea. But for the death of the mercenary leader, Putin chose such a big stage that he even stole the show from the BRICS heads of state, who were meeting in South Africa (disgracefully without him). A plane crash before the eyes of the world audience. Fast. Brutally. Effective.

After the Prigozhin plane crash: Putin is building a terrorist state based on Stalin’s model

Prigozhin’s assassination is intended to spread fear and terror and erase any thought that Vladimir Putin may have been weakened since the Wagner uprising. It is a warning to the oligarchs, who are increasingly doubting the prudence of the Ukraine war. And to the West, proof of the Kremlin’s unwavering willingness to go to extremes to achieve its war aims.

building brick by brick Putin resuscitated Stalin’s terror state, which was based on lies and murder. This Russia cannot be trusted, arrangements with it are impossible for many years. Europe and NATO must not let up in their efforts to organize security from their large neighbors to the east.

Prigozhin’s death was also meant to be a warning to the West

It is all the more fatal that Chancellor Scholz has just cashed in on his commitment to invest two percent of economic output in defense every year. People in Ukraine are rightly happy about the alleged death of the butcher Prigozhin, but the joy is mixed with the bitter certainty that the epic struggle for freedom will continue for a long time to come. The situation is different with the German “peace faction” around Alice Schwarzer and Sahra Wagenknecht. Their calls for “negotiations” with the murderer in the Kremlin have never sounded more hollow.