From: Linus Prien

The escalation of the power struggle between Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian military leadership has surprised many – including the Federal Intelligence Service.

Berlin – The attempted putsch by the Wagner troops, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, caused a stir. After the situation appears to have calmed down again, the question arises: what did the German Federal Intelligence Service actually know about the developments – and how was the federal government informed?

Because research of Mirror suggest that the BND was not well networked and was late in sharing information about what was happening in Russia with top politicians. The power struggle between Prigozhin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu could represent a turning point in the Ukraine war.

War in Ukraine: US secret services report to BND about attempted coup in Russia

According to the report, several members of the Bundestag met with two high-ranking representatives of the BND on Friday morning. The subject of the meeting was the situation in Ukraine. The counter-offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces in the east of the country was discussed. However, what the deputies were allegedly not informed about: the situation in the power struggle between Prigozhin and the Russian military leadership.

In contrast, American media had reported that the US intelligence services had reported on Prigozhin’s plans to take military action against Russia as early as Friday. When did the BND notify the Chancellery? According to the Mirror This only happened when Prigozhin’s soldiers were already on their way to Moscow.

War in Ukraine: German government had no special knowledge of attempted coup

In addition, other ministries were probably only informed about the situation in Russia during the course of Saturday. By that time Wagner’s troops had already captured Russian bases in the country and a march on Moscow seemed within reach. Panic was already spreading in the capital and tickets for flights from the city were soon no longer available.

On Saturday evening there was a phone switch from the Federal Foreign Office, the Ministry of Defense and the representatives of the Bundestag Committees on Foreign Affairs and Defense. One participant told the news magazine that the panel’s level of knowledge was little more than what was reported in the media. In the coming days, BND boss Bruno Kahl will probably have to explain why the German secret service lacked information about the attempted coup. (LP)