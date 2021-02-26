The Concord company, owned by businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, issued his address to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and asked for a reward. The message was posted on the page of the press service of the company in “In contact with”…

The press service recalled that for information that will lead to the arrest of Prigozhin, a reward of up to 250 thousand dollars is offered.

“The press service of the Concord company is ready to share reliable information and satisfy the curiosity of representatives of foreign special services. Evgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin can be found at the address: St. Petersburg, Lieutenant Schmidt Embankment, Building 7. Please pay us 250 thousand dollars for the information provided, ”the message says.

Earlier, Prigozhin reacted to the inclusion of himself in the list of Russians wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He accused American intelligence officers of a witch hunt.

The fact that the FBI offered a reward of up to 250 thousand dollars for information about the St. Petersburg businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin became known earlier. The agency’s report claims that Prigozhin is wanted for alleged involvement in a conspiracy against the country to obstruct the work of the US Federal Election Commission.