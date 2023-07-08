Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Split

According to the calendar, Yevgeny Prigozhin was in Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin circles (symbolic image). © IMAGO/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin Pool

A leaked appointment calendar gives an idea of ​​how connected Yevgeny Priogschin was in Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin circles. With Dmitry Medvedev alone, he met eleven times.

Moscow – For a long time, Yevgeny Priogshin was a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin. But that seems to be over now: Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries recently marched on Moscow. Prior to this, Prigozhin had exchanged several blows with the Russian military leadership, especially Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

It is currently still unclear what the future of the Wagner Group will look like in the Ukraine war. Actually, the soldiers, including Chief Prigoshin, should be in exile in Belarus. However, this is probably not the case, as reported by the Institute for the Study of War. A calendar by the Wagner boss has now been leaked, which probably provides information about how entangled Prigozhin was and probably still is in the Kremlin network. It turns out that Putin would have great trouble getting rid of all possible Prigozhin supporters.

Ukraine war: Prigozhin meets 33 times with Putin’s old bodyguard

the medium Business Insider according to a calendar of Yevgeny Prigozhin was leaked. As a result of his coup attempt, his home was also searched and cash and documents were confiscated. Accordingly, 33 appointments with Alexei Dyumin, Vladimir Putin’s former bodyguard, were noted in the Wagner boss’s calendar. Djumin is now Governor of Tula Oblast. However, it was suspected in Russia that Dyumin would remain loyal to Prigozhin in the event of an uprising and possibly had hopes for the Ministry of Defense.

According to the document, Prigozhin also met the former Russian President, Dmitry Medvedev, eleven times. The entries in question are said to extend over a period of ten years up to November 2021.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Ukraine War: No direct meeting with Putin noted

Furthermore, Prigozhin probably had 75 appointment entries with the Russian politician Ruslan Zalikov. He has been Deputy Defense Minister in the Kremlin since 2012. Another prominent politician on Prigozhin’s list of appointments is the Russian diplomat Anton Vaino, with whom 73 appointments should have been planned. He, in turn, has been chief of staff of Putin’s executive office since 2016 and a permanent member of Russia’s Security Council.

However, there were no references to direct meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Wanger boss’s calendar. The name only comes up twice and both times it was about larger events, such as Business Insider reported. The calendar probably also mentions the “President”, but it could also be a code to make it more difficult to decipher the calendar. (LP)