The attack on the head of Wagner was ordered by Patrushev

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Patrusheva key figure in the Russian Security Council and close associate of Putin, would have orchestrated the killing of Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner private military company. The operation would have been planned for two months.

After Wagner's failed mutiny, the idea of eliminate Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the rebels, was becoming increasingly popular. The Wall Street Journal, citing Western intelligence sources and a former Russian agent, claims that Patrushev led the plan to eliminate Prigozhin, who had already been warned by Patrushev in 2022. The fatal accident involved a private plane carrying Prigozhin and 10 other individuals, which exploded on August 23. The report highlights the close relationship between Putin and Patrushev, noting that, after a decade at the head of the Federal Security Service, Patrushev was promoted by Putin as secretary of the Russian National Security Council in 2008. Furthermore, the newspaper states that the role of Patrushev in the security services for more than two decades made him uone of the most influential figures in Russia.

