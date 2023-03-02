Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenaries, shared a video on Telegram that he says shows his fighters in the city of Bakhmut. The images show uniformed men hoisting a Wagner flag atop a badly damaged building, with one of the men holding a guitar, possibly a reference to the group’s nickname, “the musicians”. In the post Prigozhin says that the video was brought to him this morning “from Bakhmut, practically the center of the city”. However, CNN geolocated the video about 2 km from the city center, where the group had already arrived.

Ukraine – Russia, follow today’s live 2 March



00:40