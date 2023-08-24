Russian state news agencies announced the death of the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was on board the plane that crashed on Wednesday, August 23, in the Tver region, north of Moscow. Although the circumstances of the accident are still not clear, for political leaders and analysts it is impossible to ignore the possibility of an assassination ordered by the Kremlin. Prigozhin frontally challenged the government of Vladimir Putin with the brief, but unprecedented uprising last June against the Russian military leadership, in the midst of the war in Ukraine.

The apparent death of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin comes two months after the brief mutiny he started against the Kremlin’s military leadership.

The head of the group of mercenaries was on board the private plane that crashed on Wednesday, August 23, in the Tver region, just over a hundred kilometers northwest of Moscow, confirmed the Russian aviation agency, Rosaviatsia.

The aviation authority published a list of the ten passengers on the flight that includes, in addition to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the names of Dimitri Utkin, often presented as Wagner’s co-founder and number two in the organization, as well as other leaders of the paramilitary force. .

“A Suspended Man”

After a night of speculation about the circumstances of the plane crash and the fate of one of the men close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who became a pariah after his attempted uprising, the majority of unknowns and doubts remain this Thursday. August 24.

The Kremlin has chosen to remain silent, refusing in particular to confirm the information from the Interfax press agency which stated that the bodies of the ten passengers of the crashed aircraft were found.

Most of the messages on Russian social networks and analysts interviewed by France 24 point out that the thesis that Yevgeny Prigozhin died remains the most probable at this point.

The Wagner group also seems to assume that probability. The windows of its headquarters in Saint Petersburg were illuminated in such a way as to form a cross.

“It’s a bit more dramatic ending than you might expect, but it’s not surprising either,” said Jeff Hawn, an expert on Russian security and outside consultant to the New Line Institute, a US geopolitical think tank.

File-The head of the Russian group of Wagner mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, at the headquarters of the Military Command Center of the Army IN Rostov-on-Don, in southern Russia. Image taken from a video posted on June 24, 2023. © “Condord” press service/Via Reuters

Since his failed march on Moscow on June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin has been seen by many as a man on borrowed time on Earth. There is no definitive indication that he was the target of a Kremlin-ordered assassination. Some pro-Putin Russian commentators also accused Ukraine of being allegedly responsible, while others attributed the accident to a technical failure of the plane, underlines the newspaper ‘The Moscow Times’.

But the experts do not miss several coincidences. Of course, there is the symbolic moment of this news, precisely two months after the failed riot.

In addition, “both Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dimitri Utkin were on the plane, which is very rare. The two men almost never traveled together to avoid precisely this type of scenario, ”says Stephen Hall, a political scientist specializing in Russia, from the University of Bath, England.

The plane also crashed while Russian President Vladimir Putin was delivering a speech celebrating the 80th anniversary of the defunct Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, stressing the “loyalty” of Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

Lastly, Moscow also announced on the same day the removal from office of Sergei Surovikin, Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces. This much feared and respected general had not appeared in public since the June 23 rebellion, and he was suspected of sympathizing with Prigozhin.

“It gives the impression that the Kremlin has decided to finally turn the page on this riot,” sums up Jenny Mathers, a Russia specialist at Aberystwyth University in Wales.

Prigozhin, too “restless” man

Among the countless scenarios that are circulating, “the most likely remains that of an operation organized by the GRU (the military intelligence service),” says Jenny Mathers, who worked in the Russian intelligence services.

On the fateful day, Prigozhin “would have made a return trip to Mali because he had heard that the GRU was trying to move Wagner’s mercenaries there to station their own men. It was a way for the GRU to force Wagner’s command to move urgently, thus allowing the Army to know precisely which flight Yevgeny Prigozhin would be on,” adds Stephen Hall.

In case it was a setup, the modus operandi was not chosen at random. Shooting down an airplane “is a radical and not very discreet solution. This is clearly a signal to make the Russian elite understand that Vladimir Putin will not let any betrayal pass”Hall remarks.

Therefore, it took two months for the Wagner group to be beheaded. “It may seem like a lot when you know how much Vladimir Putin hates treason, but we must not forget that the riot took the Kremlin by surprise. The security services probably had to spend time analyzing the details and controlling all the possible consequences of an operation of this type”, estimates Mathers.

video capture taken from a handheld recording posted on June 24, 2023 on the Telegram channel @razgruzka_vagnera. AFP – HANDOUT

For Jeff Hawn, if the Kremlin was slow to react, it may be “because Vladimir Putin was not sure what fate should be reserved for Yevgeny Prigozhin.” Indeed, according to this expert, “we must not forget that the Russian president had first assured him that nothing would happen to him if he opted for exile in Belarus.”

But the mercenary leader later boasted that he could roam Russia and abroad as if nothing had happened, posting a photo of himself at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July and recording a video suggesting he was in Africa. a few days ago. A behavior that could end up “convincing the Kremlin master to definitively seal the fate of Wagner’s boss,” Hawn estimates.

Putin is no longer the “man of order”

Fixing the Prigozhin problem has become even more urgent as the military situation in Ukraine is not improving for Russia. The Kremlin and the Ministry of Defense could no longer tolerate a free Yevgeny Prigozhin when he “embodied an option to the Army’s strategy on the front capable of uniting those who had doubts,” explains Stephen Hall.

It would, therefore, be a way for the power to establish its authority and to indicate that from now on no variant will be tolerated. But for Jeff Hawn it is mostly an “admission of weakness by the Kremlin.”

In fact, “Vladimir Putin built his entire political personality around the idea that he brought order to Russia. The least we can say is that the internal situation has become very chaotic and that the authorities can no longer solve the problems discreetly,” Hawn says.

Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin shows Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin his school lunch factory outside St Petersburg September 20, 2010. Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has filed a lawsuit with an EU court seeking be removed from the block’s sanctions list, as reported by his company on December 15, 2020. © Alexey DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / AFP

With the likely demise of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dimitri Outkine, the future of the Wagner group is more in doubt than ever. “This organization is no longer useful as a political and military tool for Vladimir Putin and is likely to be forgotten,” Stephen Hall said. But this does not mean that the model of Moscow’s mercenary-for-hire groups is disappearing.

This article was adapted from its original French version