Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozchin is worried about the supply of the Russian army. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Russia losses at a glance: More than 150,000 Russian soldiers are said to be in Ukraine war to have fallen.

: Russia is said to have already used up a large part of its rockets. Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict. The processed information on the losses of the armies involved comes partly from the warring parties from Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from March 10, 6:12 p.m.: The high losses and the lack of supplies for the Russian army in the Ukraine war also concern Yevgeny Prigozhin. The boss of Mercenary Group “Wagner” said in a statement on Telegram: “I’m not only worried about the ammunition and hunger for cartridges for the private military company Wagner, but for all departments of the Russian army.”

Update from March 10, 5:12 p.m.: Both Great Britain and France want to support Ukraine by training their soldiers in the fight against Russia. This was announced by the heads of government of both countries, Rishi Sunak and Emannuel Macron, at a joint press conference. “We have already agreed to train Ukrainian marines to give Ukraine a decisive advantage on the battlefield and win the war,” Sunak said during a meeting in Paris.

Hardly any missiles: Russia has to accept high losses

First report from March 10th: Kiev – Russia is said to have lost around 20 of its troops in the Ukraine war Kinzhal-type hypersonic missiles have used. This is based on statements by Yuri Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force. “According to information from our intelligence services, they have just over 50 such missiles in total,” Ihnat said on Ukrainian television. The air defense also managed to shoot down at least six such hypersonic missiles during the course of the war. “So you don’t have many left,” the spokesman concluded.

Russian soldiers operate a howitzer. The Moscow army is said to be struggling with supply problems in the Ukraine war. © IMAGO/Andrei Rubtsov

During the night of Friday (March 10), Russia launched another large-scale rocket attack on Ukraine. Western observers see this primarily as Moscow’s desperate attempt to compensate for its own high losses in the trench warfare surrounding Bakhmut.

Russia’s losses: Moscow is running out of missiles in the Ukraine war

The Russian Defense Ministry, on the other hand, described the missile attack as a “massive retaliatory strike” and as a reaction to the Bryansk incident. In the Russian city, partisans had carried out attacks on Russian military installations. Russia’s President Wladimir Putin had described the incidents as “terrorist attacks”. A total of 81 rockets are said to have been fired at Ukraine that night alone. 34 of them were shot down by their own air defenses, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

There is no question that Russia has to accept significantly higher losses in the Ukraine war than initially calculated. But no one can say with certainty how high these losses really are. Moscow itself does not disclose any figures. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, more than 628,000 Russian soldiers have already been eliminated in the Ukraine war. 156,000 soldiers were killed, 470,000 wounded and more than a thousand are said to be in Ukrainian captivity. That would correspond to around 70 percent of the Russian armed forces as a whole.

Soldiers: 156,990 (+870)

156,990 (+870) planes: 304 (+1)

304 (+1) Helicopter: 289

289 Tank: 3,448 (+7)

3,448 (+7) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,742 (+6)

6,742 (+6) Artillery Systems: 2,475 (+10)

2,475 (+10) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 256 (+2)

256 (+2) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 491 (+3)

491 (+3) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,337 (+6)

5,337 (+6) Ships: 18

18 drones: 2,107 (+9)

2,107 (+9) Source: Ukrainian General Staff March 10

The Western secret services and NATO do not assess Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war as dramatically. But thousands of dead Russian soldiers are also believed to have died in the West. The British secret service reports up to 60,000 fallen soldiers. (dil)