“We all know that the Kremlin has a long history of killing opponentsWhite House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said this in response to a question about the death of the late leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Read also

The press secretary declined to say whether the United States considers Russian President Vladimir Putin implicated. “I don’t have any reassessment. But it seems pretty obvious what happened here… As the President said… There are not many things happening in Russia that Putin is not behind“.

“We all know that the Kremlin has a long history of killing its opponents. This is the history of the Kremlin,” continued Jean-Pierre, later adding that Prighozin – whom he called “a cold-blooded killer” – was killed less than two months after speaking out against Putin’s conduct in Russia’s war on Ukraine. “So, it’s very clear. It’s pretty clear what happened here,” he added. Pressed further that her remarks might reflect a new US government position on Prighozin’s death, Jean-Pierre again clarified that she had “no fresh assessment” on the matter.