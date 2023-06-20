Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

Plans to recruit video players for the Ukraine war: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. © Uncredited/dpa

Perfidious recruitment: Wagner boss Prigozchin is apparently courting gamers for the Ukraine war. In the future, video players will be able to control real drones.

Moscow – Allegedly, they do not need military training, experience as a gamer is enough: the Wagner Group is advertising with a new idea for fighters in the Ukraine war. So mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigoshin now apparently wants to use video gamers to fly real drone attacks. This was reported by the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) in its most recent situation report. Apparently, previous experience as a soldier is not required.

Ukraine war: Wagner group is courting gamers

The Russian opposition newspaper uncovered the recruitment scam for the Ukraine war amplification. Accordingly, the platform has a phone call in which a Russian soldier spoke about the campaign Wagner group reported. The mercenaries would allegedly woo gamers with training from well-prepared instructors, health and life insurance, modern equipment and, most importantly, guarantees that all recruits should receive generous payments.

The information about the Ukraine war cannot be checked independently. But it is not the first time that the Wagner mercenaries have used unusual measures to recruit new soldiers. The Prigozhin troops had recently suffered massive losses as part of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Especially in the battle around Bachmut, the mercenary troop lost a large number of fighters. Estimates assume 20,000 dead.

Video gamers as mercenaries: Prigozhin has to make up for losses

For a long time, the Wagner group made up for losses by recruiting convicts. But after one Power struggle between mercenary boss Prigozhin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu the Kremlin put a stop to this method. After that, the private army tried to close its ranks through targeted social media campaigns.

It is unclear to what extent the Wagner Group has drones and can use them to play a leading role in the Ukraine war. What is certain, however, is that a large part of Russia’s strategy is based on this technology. Since the beginning of the counter-offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces, the number of attacks on Ukrainian cities has increased significantly. Russia relies primarily on the Iranian Shahed drones, which are said to have recently been shipped in large numbers to Moscow. Recently, the Kremlin also announced that it wanted to produce remote-controlled kamikaze drones itself. (jkf)