From: Nail Akkoyun

After numerous complaints, Wagner boss Prigozhin claims to withdraw his troops from Bakhmut. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

: Prigozhin wants to exchange troops in Bakhmut Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict. The processed information on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia or Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Kiev/Moscow/Bachmut – Just a few days ago, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigoschin announced that he would withdraw his troops from the small town of Bakhmut, which had been fought over for months. The oligarch has now declared that he intends to hand over the positions his mercenaries have taken to the troops of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. This reports the Ukrainska Pravda citing Prigozhin’s press service.

“I am grateful to Ramzan Akhmatovich that he has agreed to take our position in Bakhmut and that he will most likely be able to get whatever he needs to do so,” the statement said. Next claimed the financier of Wagner groupthat he is already in contact with Kadyrov’s representatives. Kadyrov has ruled over the Russian republic of Chechnya since 2007, is considered a close confidant of the Russian president and is therefore also known as “Putin’s bloodhound”.

News about the Ukraine war: Wagner boss Prigozhin allegedly wants to exchange troops

In the past, Prigozhin repeatedly complained about a lack of ammunition and attacked the Russian military leadership – In particular Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valeri Gerasimov, General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, are a popular target for the 61-year-old.

Allegedly, the Wagner troops are to be withdrawn on May 10, next Wednesday. Then Kadyrov’s fighters should take over. The coming week will show whether there is actually truth behind this or just Russian calculations. (nak)