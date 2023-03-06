Home page politics

It would mean the collapse of the front: Wagner boss Prigozhin has threatened Putin with the withdrawal of his mercenaries from Bakhmut. The power struggle is apparently escalating.

Moscow – Too little ammunition, hardly any recruits and a muzzle imposed: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin feels tamed by the Kremlin in the Ukraine war – and is now threatening serious consequences. Putin’s cook did not rule out withdrawing his mercenaries from the battles surrounding Bakhmut. That would be a fatal step for the Kremlin.

Ukraine war: Prigozhin threatens Putin with the withdrawal of the Wagner group in Bakhmut

“If Wagner withdraws from Bakhmut now, the entire front will collapse,” Prigozhin clarified in a video published by Telegram. Then it will be very uncomfortable for all units that want to defend Russia. The Wagner boss threatened that the Ukraine could then break through to the Russian border and maybe even beyond due to a “spring effect”. “Then the front collapses. Then the Crimea will fall,” he prophesied to the Kremlin, in the event of a Wagner withdrawal, a crushing defeat.

Prigozhin complains of high losses and a lack of support in the Ukraine war

The threat is no accident. It’s another chapter in the Power struggle between Prigozhin and Vladimir Putin. Once sponsored by Russia’s presidents, the mercenary boss built his own Wagner group and is currently fighting on the front line in the Ukraine war in the region around Bakhmut. However, the losses for the private army are enormous, recently the mercenaries complained that they would be sent to the fire without protection. But although the Wagner group held the fort and made gains, they felt that Moscow had left them in the lurch.

Prigozhin compensated for the high losses by recruiting prisoners. But a few weeks ago, the Kremlin put a stop to the hustle and bustle. Now only the Ministry of Defense is allowed to recruit soldiers for the Russian army in the prisons. Prigozhin then loudly complained about Putin and his power elite, who allegedly let him down when it came to arms and ammunition supplies. The reaction from Moscow followed promptly: Putin had the penalties for open criticism of the Russian campaign in Ukraine increased drastically.

But that doesn’t seem to deter Prigozhin. Because he directs his current threat to a clear addressee. A deduction does not happen voluntarily, but only if an agreement cannot be reached with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Finance, Prigozhin clarifies in his Telegram video. Every day he would be asked by his fighters: “What if they want to trick us into showing that we are the scoundrels and therefore do not give us equipment, no weapons and do not allow us to replenish our ranks with new prisoners?”

If Putin is toppled: the head of the Wagner mercenaries Prigozhin is already lurking in the presidential post

Prigozhin is considered ambitious. Since taking Soledar and advancing on Bakhmut, he boasts in his video messages that he is actually the true military leader of Russia. Speculations keep popping up that if Putin were toppled, his former companion could be lurking in the presidential chair. The rumors about the Ukraine war cannot be verified independently. But the fact that he sees himself ready for higher tasks – Prigozhin has never made a secret about that. To the Kremlin, the Wagner group is now too dangerous. (jkf)