From: Patrick Mayer

Known as “Putin’s cook”: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Yevgeny Prigozhin publicly lashes out at Vladimir Putin’s Russian government. And the Wagner boss is threatening to withdraw from Bachmut.

Munich/Bachmut – Is nervousness increasing in Russia because of the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive? Suspected discrepancies between the Russian army and Wagner mercenaries became public again and again.

Ukraine war: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozchin drastically criticizes Moscow

The head of the Russian mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s cook”, has threatened to withdraw his troops from the heavily contested city of Bakhmut in the Donbass because of high losses and an alleged lack of supplies for his people.

Prigozhin spoke of huge losses every day. And he once again publicly complained about the Russian army and the government of President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“Every day we have stacks of thousands of bodies that we put in coffins and send home,” Prigozhin said in an interview with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov published on Saturday (April 29). Losses are five times as high as necessary because of the lack of artillery ammunition, said the Russian military contractor.

Yevgeny Prigozhin: “Putin’s Koch” hands out against Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

The Wagner boss explained that he had written a letter to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in order to receive supplies as quickly as possible. “If the ammunition deficit is not replenished, we are forced – in order not to run like cowardly rats afterwards – either to retreat in an organized manner or to die,” said the 61-year-old. In his opinion, if he had to withdraw part of his troops, the front would also break in at other points. It is his next scolding against the Kremlin.

In a veritable tirade of rage, Prigozhin recently railed against Russian authorities on Telegram, accusing them of “high treason” because they were allegedly withholding ammunition.

His mercenaries would do whatever they could with the “minimum amount of ammunition” they had, Prigozhin explained, claiming: “A criminal group didn’t give us any ammunition. I think what is happening today is a crime against Russia and against the Russian people. The criminals must be held accountable.”

Wagner mercenaries in Bakhmut: Ukrainian army is planning a counter-offensive

For months, Russian armed forces and Wagner mercenaries have been unable to take Bakhmut. Instead, an offensive by the Ukrainian army is said to be imminent. The transatlantic defense alliance NATO has made around 230 main battle tanks and 1,550 armored vehicles available to Kiev in the past few months – for example 30 heavy M109L self-propelled howitzers from Italy.

One possible scenario envisages Ukrainian troops advancing along the Russian border towards Luhansk from northeastern Kharkiv. Then the Russian supplies for Bakhmut in the Ukraine war would be cut off for good. (pm)