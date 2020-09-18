Producer Iosif Prigozhin stood up for the singer Nikolai Baskov, who supported the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. This was reported by the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

“Basque himself is a positive, unique person, kind. He’s not “rotten”. I would not condemn him, whether he did the right thing or he did the wrong thing, ”said the showman.

He called the performer an adult boy who makes his own decisions. According to him, time will tell whether Basque did the right thing.

Earlier on September 18, it became known that Philip Kirkorov and Nikolai Baskov took part in the recording of a song in support of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The composition mentions the citizens of Belarus who “live on their own land” in “peace, love and harmony, together”. The chorus, as well as the title of the song, use a quote from Lukashenka, said during the president’s message to the people and parliament in early August – “they don’t give their beloved”.

On September 17, Baskov also performed in Minsk at a concert in support of Lukashenka. Belarusians began to actively write to the artist on Instagram criticizing the decision to come to the capital of the republic.