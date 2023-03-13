The founder of PMC “Wagner” Prigozhin said about a very difficult situation in Artemovsk

The situation in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) is very difficult, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “throw up endless reserves.” This was told by the founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose words are quoted in Telegram– the channel of the press service of the businessman.

“The situation on Bakhmut is difficult, very difficult, the enemy is biting for every meter, and the closer we are to the city center, the harder the fighting, the more artillery works on us, the more tanks,” Prigozhin said.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine “throw up endless reserves.” The businessman stressed that the PMC fighters are moving forward and “the glory of Russian weapons will not be put to shame.”

Earlier, Yevgeny Prigozhin reported that Russian forces were located near Artemovsk, 1.2 kilometers from the administrative center. He also said that the Ukrainian army was preparing a counteroffensive in the city area. Commenting on the publications about a possible large-scale counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction, he said that the Ukrainian troops are really working on the appropriate maneuvers.