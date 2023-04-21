Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the son of Dmitry Peskov served in PMC “Wagner” as an artilleryman

The son of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov served in the private military company (PMC) Wagner. This was told by the founder of PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin, an interview with him was published by military correspondent Alexander Simonov in Telegram-channel “Callsign Bruce”.

“Of all my acquaintances, one person, Dmitry Sergeevich Peskov, who at one time was known as a complete liberal, his son, who lived part of his life in America, if I’m not mistaken, or in England, came and said: “take him away as a simple artilleryman,” ” — shared the head of the PMC.

According to Prigozhin, the son of the press secretary of the Russian president worked in the service “absolutely normal.” “Knee-deep in mud, in shit, on “Hurricane”. Few people know about it,” he said.

In September 2022, after the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia, Peskov denied reports that his son Nikolai refused to appear at the draft board.

Prior to this, associates of Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK founded by him is included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) called Nikolai Peskov, introducing themselves as employees of the military registration and enlistment office. In a conversation, they stated that he should appear at the military registration and enlistment office the next day, but the interlocutor on the recording replied that he would not do this and would resolve this issue “in another way.”