The head of Wagner, Prigozhin, showed the losses of PMCs in one day and demanded shells from the Ministry of Defense

The founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, showed on the video the losses suffered by the PMC in one day, and also demanded that the Russian Ministry of Defense provide more shells. The video in Telegram was published by his press service.

According to Prigozhin, at the moment the PMC receives only 30 percent of the necessary ammunition. With 100% deliveries, he argues, the company loses five times fewer people.

The head of Wagner demanded the supply of all the necessary ammunition, and also showed on video several dozen bodies of PMC fighters who died in one day of a special military operation (SVO).

Earlier, Prigozhin said that the Ukrainian counter-offensive had already actually begun, he noted the “highest activity” of Ukrainian aviation and active military operations along the perimeter and inside the front. In his opinion, the offensive may soon move into an active phase.

On May 2, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that this year the army had already received “enough ammunition to inflict effective fire damage on the enemy.” He also noted that the country has begun mass production of the latest types of weapons, the development of which was completed in the shortest possible time.