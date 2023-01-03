Prigozhin: the advancement of Russian troops in Artemovsk is complicated by 500 lines of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) created “five hundred lines of defense”, so the advance of Russian troops is with great difficulty. About this in conversation with RIA News said businessman, founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“Artemovsk is a fortress in every house. For every house, the guys butt heads, sometimes for more than one day. Sometimes weeks for one house,” the businessman said, explaining that after taking another house, one cannot talk about breaking through the defense of the Ukrainian military.

“And behind this house there is still a new defense, and not one. And how many such lines of defense are there in Artemovsk? If we say 500, we probably won’t be mistaken, ”Prigozhin continued, noting that a new line of defense meets every ten meters.

Earlier, Yevgeny Prigozhin turned to the Ministry of Internal Affairs with a request to check the Lugansk morgue due to the delay in issuing the bodies of the dead soldiers of the Wagner PMC during a special operation in Ukraine.