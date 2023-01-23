The founder of PMC “Wagner” Prigozhin showed a video with the destroyed outskirts of Soledar

The founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin showed a video of the destruction on the outskirts of Soledar. Frames published in Telegram-channel “Prigozhin’s Press Service”.

“Volgograd Telegram channels have criticized my statement and compared Soledar with Stalingrad. I respect the history of my ancestors, but here are a few videos that I shot from the car windows at the entrance to Soledar, ”the caption to the videos says.

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that the Ukrainian military had almost completely destroyed Soledar. He noted that the city is in a ruined state and there are almost no whole buildings left in it.

On January 13, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Armed Forces took control of Soledar with the participation of units of the Wagner PMC.